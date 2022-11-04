Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) average volume reaches $3.22M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) open the trading on November 03, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.95% to $20.96. During the day, the stock rose to $21.55 and sunk to $20.55 before settling in for the price of $21.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SIX posted a 52-week range of $16.83-$47.24.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 2.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 130.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $84.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $81.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.05.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1970 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.72, operating margin was +26.60 and Pretax Margin of +14.78.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Leisure industry. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 98.73% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 14, this organization’s Director bought 50,000 shares at the rate of 22.05, making the entire transaction reach 1,102,430 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,700,000. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 14, Company’s 10% Owner bought 50,000 for 22.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,102,430. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,700,000 in total.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$1.04) by $0.28. This company achieved a net margin of +8.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 130.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.25 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.23% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.04. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.52, and its Beta score is 2.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.22.

In the same vein, SIX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.55, a figure that is expected to reach 1.72 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)

[Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, SIX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.39% While, its Average True Range was 1.03.