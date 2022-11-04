Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) surge 4.73% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) open the trading on November 03, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 1.26% to $36.96. During the day, the stock rose to $37.25 and sunk to $35.48 before settling in for the price of $36.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LUV posted a 52-week range of $30.20-$52.79.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of -4.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 129.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $593.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $591.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $34.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $40.28.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 62333 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.34, operating margin was -7.82 and Pretax Margin of +8.39.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Airlines industry. Southwest Airlines Co.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 79.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 27, this organization’s Director sold 2,300 shares at the rate of 45.70, making the entire transaction reach 105,098 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 23,296. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 09, Company’s Director sold 540 for 43.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 23,697. This particular insider is now the holder of 24,442 in total.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $1.3 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.18) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +6.19 while generating a return on equity of 10.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 129.50% and is forecasted to reach 3.11 in the upcoming year.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $29.03, and its Beta score is 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.94. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.54.

In the same vein, LUV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.27, a figure that is expected to reach 0.71 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

[Southwest Airlines Co., LUV] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.42% While, its Average True Range was 1.20.