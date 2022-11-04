SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) is 18.74% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) started the day on November 03, 2022, with a price increase of 3.49% at $7.71. During the day, the stock rose to $7.72 and sunk to $7.39 before settling in for the price of $7.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SXC posted a 52-week range of $5.72-$9.82.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 3.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 94.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $83.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $82.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $632.61 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.45.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 279 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.96, operating margin was +9.72 and Pretax Margin of +4.61.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Coking Coal Industry. SunCoke Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 88.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 09, this organization’s Senior Vice President sold 8,566 shares at the rate of 6.42, making the entire transaction reach 54,982 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 147,510. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 08, Company’s Senior Vice President sold 5,844 for 6.49, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 37,900. This particular insider is now the holder of 156,076 in total.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.19) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +2.98 while generating a return on equity of 8.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 94.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.72 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.80, and its Beta score is 1.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.38. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.38.

In the same vein, SXC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.99, a figure that is expected to reach 0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.19 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.83 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.