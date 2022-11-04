Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) went up 3.83% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) open the trading on November 03, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 3.83% to $8.14. During the day, the stock rose to $8.18 and sunk to $7.785 before settling in for the price of $7.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VIV posted a 52-week range of $7.39-$11.69.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 0.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 31.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.67 billion, simultaneously with a float of $430.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.27.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Telecom Services industry. Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 88.00%, in contrast to 7.70% institutional ownership.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.14) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 31.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.56 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.02, and its Beta score is 0.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.53. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.69.

In the same vein, VIV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.62, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV)

[Telefonica Brasil S.A., VIV] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.