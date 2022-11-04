Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) PE Ratio stood at $16.48: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on November 03, 2022, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.34% to $3.79. During the day, the stock rose to $3.87 and sunk to $3.60 before settling in for the price of $3.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TME posted a 52-week range of $2.95-$8.86.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 48.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 104.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -27.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.61 billion, simultaneously with a float of $837.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.63.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5966 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.35, operating margin was +8.70 and Pretax Margin of +11.78.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.61%, in contrast to 49.00% institutional ownership.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.1) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +9.69 while generating a return on equity of 5.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -27.20% and is forecasted to reach 2.71 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -1.87% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 104.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.48, and its Beta score is 0.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.64. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.73.

In the same vein, TME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.23, a figure that is expected to reach 0.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TME], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 9.13 million was lower the volume of 14.05 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.