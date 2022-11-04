The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) EPS is poised to hit 0.17 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) started the day on November 03, 2022, with a price decrease of -2.40% at $15.86. During the day, the stock rose to $16.165 and sunk to $15.12 before settling in for the price of $16.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AZEK posted a 52-week range of $15.19-$46.56.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 175.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $153.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $147.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.34 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.73.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 02, this organization’s Director bought 27,145 shares at the rate of 18.47, making the entire transaction reach 501,368 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 212,725. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 29, Company’s Director bought 3,000 for 18.52, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 55,560. This particular insider is now the holder of 27,029 in total.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.3) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 175.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in the upcoming year.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.68.

In the same vein, AZEK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.76, a figure that is expected to reach 0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.95 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.04 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.99.