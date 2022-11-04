The key reasons why Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) is -44.83% away from 52-week high?

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) open the trading on November 03, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.09% to $48.31. During the day, the stock rose to $48.75 and sunk to $47.92 before settling in for the price of $49.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LOGI posted a 52-week range of $41.81-$87.57.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 19.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -31.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $163.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $160.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $47.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $60.56.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 8200 employees. It has generated 614,029 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 72,203. The stock had 7.65 Receivables turnover and 1.32 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.23, operating margin was +14.09 and Pretax Margin of +14.15.

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. Logitech International S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.70%, in contrast to 32.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 01, this organization’s Director sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 61.36, making the entire transaction reach 613,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,511. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 21, Company’s General Counsel sold 1,320 for 74.24, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 97,997. This particular insider is now the holder of 18,709 in total.

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2021 suggests? It has posted $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.88) by $0.34. This company achieved a net margin of +11.76 while generating a return on equity of 27.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Logitech International S.A.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -31.40% and is forecasted to reach 3.95 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Logitech International S.A. (LOGI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.82. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.18, and its Beta score is 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.63. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.73.

In the same vein, LOGI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.98, a figure that is expected to reach 1.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Logitech International S.A. (LOGI)

[Logitech International S.A., LOGI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.14% While, its Average True Range was 1.83.