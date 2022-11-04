The key reasons why TIM S.A. (TIMB) is -13.92% away from 52-week high?

TIM S.A. (NYSE: TIMB) started the day on November 03, 2022, with a price increase of 4.80% at $13.33. During the day, the stock rose to $13.40 and sunk to $12.64 before settling in for the price of $12.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TIMB posted a 52-week range of $9.99-$15.49.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 60.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $484.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $161.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.70.

TIM S.A. (TIMB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. TIM S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 68.00%, in contrast to 4.70% institutional ownership.

TIM S.A. (TIMB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

TIM S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 60.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.75 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 31.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

TIM S.A. (NYSE: TIMB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TIM S.A. (TIMB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.45. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.80, and its Beta score is 0.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.73. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.26.

In the same vein, TIMB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.04, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TIM S.A. (TIMB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of TIM S.A. (NYSE: TIMB), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.8 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.58 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.97% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.