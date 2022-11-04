Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) PE Ratio stood at $22.95: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) started the day on November 03, 2022, with a price decrease of -0.05% at $211.31. During the day, the stock rose to $213.99 and sunk to $209.00 before settling in for the price of $211.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TSCO posted a 52-week range of $166.49-$241.54.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 13.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 35.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $111.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $110.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.63 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $197.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $204.73.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 22000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.05, operating margin was +10.76 and Pretax Margin of +10.05.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. Tractor Supply Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 87.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 01, this organization’s EVP Chief HR Officer sold 4,921 shares at the rate of 221.19, making the entire transaction reach 1,088,476 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,573. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 28, Company’s Director sold 3,566 for 217.27, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 774,785. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,713 in total.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $3.51) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +7.83 while generating a return on equity of 50.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 35.00% and is forecasted to reach 10.47 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 21.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tractor Supply Company (TSCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 7.05. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.95, and its Beta score is 0.89. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.67. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 229.29.

In the same vein, TSCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.21, a figure that is expected to reach 2.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.18 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.16 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.98% While, its Average True Range was 7.12.