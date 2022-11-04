Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) last month performance of -38.46% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) started the day on November 03, 2022, with a price decrease of -2.44% at $4.40. During the day, the stock rose to $4.52 and sunk to $3.96 before settling in for the price of $4.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TUP posted a 52-week range of $4.20-$21.49.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -6.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $41.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $185.06 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.53.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 10000 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +66.65, operating margin was +15.02 and Pretax Margin of +12.37.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Packaging & Containers Industry. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.40%, in contrast to 69.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 14, this organization’s Director bought 35,000 shares at the rate of 5.69, making the entire transaction reach 199,150 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 73,823. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 14, Company’s Director bought 45,000 for 5.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 256,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 45,000 in total.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.52) by -$0.4. This company achieved a net margin of +9.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.50% and is forecasted to reach 2.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -7.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.74. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.63, and its Beta score is 2.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.13.

In the same vein, TUP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.67, a figure that is expected to reach 0.48 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.99 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.19 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.84.