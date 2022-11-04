Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) went up 9.97% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) established initial surge of 9.97% at $3.97, as the Stock market unbolted on November 03, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $4.06 and sunk to $3.59 before settling in for the price of $3.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TKC posted a 52-week range of $2.33-$4.46.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of 20.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $873.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $478.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.16.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 18999 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.00, operating margin was +21.68 and Pretax Margin of +12.39.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. industry. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s current insider ownership accounts for 67.40%, in contrast to 4.00% institutional ownership.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.12) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +14.01 while generating a return on equity of 23.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.67 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 31.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.78, and its Beta score is 0.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.55. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.42.

In the same vein, TKC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.34, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S., TKC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.55 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.15.