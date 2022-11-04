Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) last month performance of 10.79% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) open the trading on November 03, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 0.81% to $19.82. During the day, the stock rose to $19.88 and sunk to $19.34 before settling in for the price of $19.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UMPQ posted a 52-week range of $15.77-$22.06.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 1.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 127.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $217.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $215.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.38.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 4000 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +44.34 and Pretax Margin of +42.66.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 89.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 28, this organization’s Umpqua Bank President sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 17.58, making the entire transaction reach 87,900 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 211,033. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 28, Company’s Director bought 7,600 for 17.29, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 131,376. This particular insider is now the holder of 70,718 in total.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.39) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +32.12 while generating a return on equity of 15.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 127.70% and is forecasted to reach 2.67 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.53. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.59, and its Beta score is 0.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.00. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.93.

In the same vein, UMPQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.57, a figure that is expected to reach 0.50 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ)

[Umpqua Holdings Corporation, UMPQ] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.16% While, its Average True Range was 0.53.