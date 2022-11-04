Universal Display Corporation (OLED) return on Assets touches 13.31: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) flaunted slowness of -4.54% at $89.97, as the Stock market unbolted on November 03, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $93.07 and sunk to $89.5235 before settling in for the price of $94.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OLED posted a 52-week range of $89.41-$187.97.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 22.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $47.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $43.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $100.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $125.32.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 401 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +75.13, operating margin was +41.13 and Pretax Margin of +41.24.

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Universal Display Corporation industry. Universal Display Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 76.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 01, this organization’s EVP and CFO sold 50,000 shares at the rate of 107.25, making the entire transaction reach 5,362,399 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 106,335. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 10, Company’s Director sold 2,000 for 123.87, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 247,738. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,680 in total.

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.98) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +33.07 while generating a return on equity of 18.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.90% and is forecasted to reach 4.64 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.07% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Universal Display Corporation (OLED). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.95. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.39, and its Beta score is 1.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 32.77.

In the same vein, OLED’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.85, a figure that is expected to reach 0.99 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Universal Display Corporation (OLED)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Universal Display Corporation, OLED]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.44 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.23% While, its Average True Range was 3.98.