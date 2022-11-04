Urban Edge Properties (UE) plunge -1.92% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 03, 2022, Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.07% to $13.80. During the day, the stock rose to $13.95 and sunk to $12.98 before settling in for the price of $13.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UE posted a 52-week range of $12.91-$19.96.

The Real Estate sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 5.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $117.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $113.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.61 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.74.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.07) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.42 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Urban Edge Properties (UE). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.85, and its Beta score is 1.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.70.

In the same vein, UE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.77, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Urban Edge Properties (UE)

Going through the that latest performance of [Urban Edge Properties, UE]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.33 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.0 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.47.