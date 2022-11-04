Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) EPS is poised to hit -0.23 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) established initial surge of 2.56% at $4.40, as the Stock market unbolted on November 03, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $4.42 and sunk to $4.19 before settling in for the price of $4.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VKTX posted a 52-week range of $2.02-$7.05.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -30.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $76.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $67.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $326.92 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.10.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Viking Therapeutics Inc. industry. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 35.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 02, this organization’s Director bought 45,000 shares at the rate of 2.47, making the entire transaction reach 111,195 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 111,250.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.21) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -30.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.99 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 40.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29.

In the same vein, VKTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.80, a figure that is expected to reach -0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Viking Therapeutics Inc., VKTX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.98 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.