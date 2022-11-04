WW International Inc. (WW) latest performance of -4.62% is not what was on cards

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) flaunted slowness of -4.62% at $4.34, as the Stock market unbolted on November 03, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $4.51 and sunk to $4.24 before settling in for the price of $4.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WW posted a 52-week range of $3.42-$21.97.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 0.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -11.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $70.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $53.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $297.72 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.78.

WW International Inc. (WW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the WW International Inc. industry. WW International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.20%, in contrast to 88.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 08, this organization’s Director sold 52,420 shares at the rate of 25.87, making the entire transaction reach 1,356,340 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 09, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 10.42, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 104,179. This particular insider is now the holder of 70,921 in total.

WW International Inc. (WW) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.29) by $0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

WW International Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -11.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -6.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for WW International Inc. (WW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.84, and its Beta score is 1.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.26. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.08.

In the same vein, WW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.90, a figure that is expected to reach 0.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of WW International Inc. (WW)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [WW International Inc., WW]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.4 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.20% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.