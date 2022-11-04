XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) PE Ratio stood at $4.76: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: XPO) started the day on November 03, 2022, with a price increase of 0.09% at $31.93. During the day, the stock rose to $32.18 and sunk to $30.54 before settling in for the price of $31.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, XPO posted a 52-week range of $24.75-$49.54.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -2.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 679.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $115.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $113.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $48.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $56.43.

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics Industry. XPO Logistics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 88.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 11, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 5,061,029 shares at the rate of 55.17, making the entire transaction reach 279,216,970 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,300,701. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 20, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 50,000 for 53.49, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,674,338. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,361,730 in total.

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.93) by $0.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 679.30% and is forecasted to reach 5.54 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.06% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 39.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: XPO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.50. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.76, and its Beta score is 2.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.27. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.94.

In the same vein, XPO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.71, a figure that is expected to reach 1.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: XPO), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.07 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.59 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.93% While, its Average True Range was 3.91.