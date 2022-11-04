ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $25.81: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 03, 2022, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) set off with pace as it heaved 1.42% to $17.82. During the day, the stock rose to $17.90 and sunk to $17.065 before settling in for the price of $17.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZTO posted a 52-week range of $16.27-$34.48.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 25.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $809.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $644.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.32 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.81.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics industry. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.71%, in contrast to 30.40% institutional ownership.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.32) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.37 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.02% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.16. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.50, and its Beta score is -0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.55. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.16.

In the same vein, ZTO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.96, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)

Going through the that latest performance of [ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc., ZTO]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.96 million was inferior to the volume of 3.1 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.56% While, its Average True Range was 1.19.