American Tower Corporation (AMT) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.52

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 03, 2022, American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.88% to $201.33. During the day, the stock rose to $204.56 and sunk to $201.08 before settling in for the price of $205.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMT posted a 52-week range of $178.17-$294.40.

The company of the Real Estate sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 10.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 49.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $465.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $464.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $90.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $222.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $243.61.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 6378 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +46.41, operating margin was +37.88 and Pretax Margin of +30.24.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Specialty industry. American Tower Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 93.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 28, this organization’s Director sold 1,231 shares at the rate of 204.88, making the entire transaction reach 252,207 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 54,554. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 01, Company’s Director sold 150 for 252.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 37,941. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,421 in total.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.96) by $0.99. This company achieved a net margin of +27.44 while generating a return on equity of 55.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Tower Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 49.50% and is forecasted to reach 4.64 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Tower Corporation (AMT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 7.75. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $31.96, and its Beta score is 0.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.70.

In the same vein, AMT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.30, a figure that is expected to reach 0.99 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Tower Corporation (AMT)

Going through the that latest performance of [American Tower Corporation, AMT]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.28 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.97 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.31% While, its Average True Range was 7.68.