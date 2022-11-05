Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $4.18: Right on the Precipice

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) open the trading on November 03, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 1.51% to $2.69. During the day, the stock rose to $2.715 and sunk to $2.615 before settling in for the price of $2.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QUOT posted a 52-week range of $1.68-$7.92.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 13.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $95.37 million, simultaneously with a float of $87.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $256.01 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.18.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1162 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.95, operating margin was -2.23 and Pretax Margin of -8.04.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry. Quotient Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.30%, in contrast to 84.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 02, this organization’s Director bought 6,000 shares at the rate of 1.80, making the entire transaction reach 10,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 141,375. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 01, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 1.83, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,150. This particular insider is now the holder of 375,108 in total.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.01) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -8.74 while generating a return on equity of -18.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Quotient Technology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.70%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -16.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.60.

In the same vein, QUOT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.89.

Technical Analysis of Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT)

[Quotient Technology Inc., QUOT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.14.