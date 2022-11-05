SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) 14-day ATR is 1.51: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) open the trading on November 03, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.25% to $48.26. During the day, the stock rose to $48.76 and sunk to $47.91 before settling in for the price of $49.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SSNC posted a 52-week range of $45.25-$84.85.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 27.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 36.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 27.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $254.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $222.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.85 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $51.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $63.51.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 24900 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.95, operating margin was +25.03 and Pretax Margin of +20.53.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 86.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 12, this organization’s President & COO sold 73,232 shares at the rate of 62.50, making the entire transaction reach 4,577,146 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 50,000. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 11, Company’s President & COO sold 46,700 for 63.06, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,944,902. This particular insider is now the holder of 50,000 in total.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.18) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +15.84 while generating a return on equity of 13.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 27.60% and is forecasted to reach 5.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.87% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 36.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.51. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.46, and its Beta score is 1.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.26. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.96.

In the same vein, SSNC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.61, a figure that is expected to reach 1.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC)

[SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc., SSNC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.27% While, its Average True Range was 1.52.