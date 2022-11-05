Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Open at price of $29.02: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 03, 2022, Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.29% to $29.19. During the day, the stock rose to $29.73 and sunk to $28.48 before settling in for the price of $29.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SHOO posted a 52-week range of $26.36-$51.56.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 913.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $76.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $74.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.44.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2400 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.26, operating margin was +13.49 and Pretax Margin of +12.97.

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Footwear & Accessories industry. Steven Madden Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 97.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 08, this organization’s Director sold 2,222 shares at the rate of 38.96, making the entire transaction reach 86,571 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,500. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 16, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 40,000 for 40.37, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,614,696. This particular insider is now the holder of 790,210 in total.

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.6) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +10.22 while generating a return on equity of 24.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 913.20% and is forecasted to reach 2.98 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.17, and its Beta score is 1.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.04. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 55.93.

In the same vein, SHOO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.78 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Steven Madden Ltd., SHOO]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.38 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.78 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.97% While, its Average True Range was 1.30.