Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) return on Assets touches -14.05: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 03, 2022, Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.41% to $17.00. During the day, the stock rose to $17.94 and sunk to $16.79 before settling in for the price of $17.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VRNS posted a 52-week range of $17.01-$65.12.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 18.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -44.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -11.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $109.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $108.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.83.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2065 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +84.77, operating margin was -27.58 and Pretax Margin of -28.41.

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Varonis Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 98.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 05, this organization’s Director sold 1,500 shares at the rate of 27.51, making the entire transaction reach 41,265 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 73,910. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 06, Company’s Director sold 1,500 for 31.48, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 47,216. This particular insider is now the holder of 75,410 in total.

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.1) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -29.95 while generating a return on equity of -33.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -11.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.36 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 46.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -44.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.30.

In the same vein, VRNS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.23, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Varonis Systems Inc., VRNS]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.5 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.22 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 3.18% While, its Average True Range was 2.15.