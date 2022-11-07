13.06% volatility in Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on November 04, 2022, with Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) stock priced at $0.1268, up 9.16% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1331 and dropped to $0.121 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. SYTA’s price has ranged from $0.12 to $7.20 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -9.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 46.80%. With a float of $32.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.69 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 27 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.40, operating margin of -195.90, and the pretax margin is -313.11.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Siyata Mobile Inc. is 4.68%, while institutional ownership is 6.10%.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2021, the company reported earnings of -$1.04 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -313.11 while generating a return on equity of -198.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Siyata Mobile Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA)

The latest stats from [Siyata Mobile Inc., SYTA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.66 million was superior to 1.8 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Siyata Mobile Inc.’s (SYTA) raw stochastic average was set at 1.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 170.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3503, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9108. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1364. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1408. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1485. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1243, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1166. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1122.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.60 million, the company has a total of 15,121K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,550 K while annual income is -23,630 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 970 K while its latest quarter income was -4,300 K.