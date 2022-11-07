$13.99M in average volume shows that Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is heading in the right direction

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) kicked off on November 04, 2022, at the price of $3.57, down -4.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.60 and dropped to $3.18 before settling in for the closing price of $3.45. Over the past 52 weeks, CGC has traded in a range of $2.13-$15.96.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -596.70%. With a float of $267.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $480.28 million.

In an organization with 3151 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -25.66, operating margin of -111.20, and the pretax margin is -63.29.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Canopy Growth Corporation is 35.79%, while institutional ownership is 12.08%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 5,085. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 1,021 shares at a rate of $4.98, taking the stock ownership to the 5,100 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 281 for $4.98, making the entire transaction worth $1,399. This insider now owns 18,188 shares in total.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.14 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.25) by -$0.89. This company achieved a net margin of -58.08 while generating a return on equity of -8.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -596.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Canopy Growth Corporation’s (CGC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 20.99 million. That was better than the volume of 9.92 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Canopy Growth Corporation’s (CGC) raw stochastic average was set at 53.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 145.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 139.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.77. However, in the short run, Canopy Growth Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.53. Second resistance stands at $3.78. The third major resistance level sits at $3.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.94. The third support level lies at $2.69 if the price breaches the second support level.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.58 billion has total of 480,261K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 415,120 K in contrast with the sum of -241,080 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 86,230 K and last quarter income was -1,631 M.