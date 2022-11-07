-14.59% percent quarterly performance for TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) is not indicative of the underlying story

On Friday, TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) opened at $13.00, higher 9.43% from the last session and closed at $12.73. Price fluctuations for TTMI have ranged from $9.76 to $17.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was -2.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 426.60% at the time writing. With a float of $95.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.27 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 16100 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of TTM Technologies Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 98.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08, was worth 163,594. In this transaction EVP, General Counsel of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $16.36, taking the stock ownership to the 84,736 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08, when Company’s SVP Global Sales and EMS sold 5,000 for $16.29, making the entire transaction worth $81,470. This insider now owns 82,889 shares in total.

TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.23) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 426.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 7.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.71, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.78 million, its volume of 0.72 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, TTM Technologies Inc.’s (TTMI) raw stochastic average was set at 40.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.45 in the near term. At $14.98, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.43. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.91.

TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) Key Stats

There are currently 102,194K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.42 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,249 M according to its annual income of 54,410 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 625,550 K and its income totaled 27,790 K.