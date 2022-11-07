$2.40M in average volume shows that The Progressive Corporation (PGR) is heading in the right direction

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) kicked off on November 04, 2022, at the price of $128.90, down -0.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $129.26 and dropped to $124.84 before settling in for the closing price of $127.32. Over the past 52 weeks, PGR has traded in a range of $88.35-$130.31.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 15.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -41.40%. With a float of $582.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $584.30 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 49000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. The insider ownership of The Progressive Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 88.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 20, was worth 467,198. In this transaction Vice Pres, Secretary and CLO of this company sold 3,930 shares at a rate of $118.88, taking the stock ownership to the 46,748 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 20, when Company’s Chief Information Officer sold 5,170 for $118.88, making the entire transaction worth $614,610. This insider now owns 36,663 shares in total.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.93) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +7.03 while generating a return on equity of 19.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.47% during the next five years compared to 26.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Progressive Corporation’s (PGR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.41, a number that is poised to hit 1.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Progressive Corporation (PGR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.77 million, its volume of 2.25 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.38.

During the past 100 days, The Progressive Corporation’s (PGR) raw stochastic average was set at 82.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $123.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $115.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $128.97 in the near term. At $131.33, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $133.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $124.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $122.49. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $120.13.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 73.73 billion has total of 585,070K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 47,702 M in contrast with the sum of 3,351 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,780 M and last quarter income was 124,100 K.