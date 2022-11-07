$2.57M in average volume shows that Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) is heading in the right direction

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) on November 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.01, plunging -6.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.039 and dropped to $3.565 before settling in for the closing price of $3.94. Within the past 52 weeks, BFLY’s price has moved between $2.31 and $10.99.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 92.80%. With a float of $145.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $199.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 463 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.77, operating margin of -299.42, and the pretax margin is -51.61.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Butterfly Network Inc. is 3.50%, while institutional ownership is 54.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 22,740. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 4,776 shares at a rate of $4.76, taking the stock ownership to the 457,022 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 19, when Company’s Chief Strategy/Bus Dev Officer sold 20,139 for $5.49, making the entire transaction worth $110,630. This insider now owns 656,793 shares in total.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.25) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -51.80 while generating a return on equity of -9.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY)

Looking closely at Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY), its last 5-days average volume was 2.49 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Butterfly Network Inc.’s (BFLY) raw stochastic average was set at 13.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 106.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.60. However, in the short run, Butterfly Network Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.96. Second resistance stands at $4.24. The third major resistance level sits at $4.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.29. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.01.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 719.66 million based on 199,543K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 62,570 K and income totals -32,410 K. The company made 19,220 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -35,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.