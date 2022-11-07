-28.10% percent quarterly performance for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) is not indicative of the underlying story

On November 04, 2022, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) opened at $15.64, lower -25.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.64 and dropped to $11.17 before settling in for the closing price of $16.57. Price fluctuations for TDS have ranged from $13.54 to $21.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 0.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -48.70% at the time writing. With a float of $99.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 8800 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.82, operating margin of +5.35, and the pretax margin is +4.15.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 95.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 78,819. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,300 shares at a rate of $18.33, taking the stock ownership to the 15,511 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 08, when Company’s Senior VP – Technology sold 12,702 for $19.59, making the entire transaction worth $248,832. This insider now owns 11,315 shares in total.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.26) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +2.93 while generating a return on equity of 2.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 140.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.89, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.0 million, its volume of 2.58 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s (TDS) raw stochastic average was set at 17.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 127.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.20. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.89 in the near term. At $17.50, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.56. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.95.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) Key Stats

There are currently 114,587K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.41 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,329 M according to its annual income of 156,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,349 M and its income totaled 35,000 K.