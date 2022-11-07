3.31% volatility in CubeSmart (CUBE) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on November 04, 2022, with CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) stock priced at $39.04, up 0.03% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.34 and dropped to $37.97 before settling in for the closing price of $38.90. CUBE’s price has ranged from $36.82 to $57.34 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 10.00% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 28.30%. With a float of $223.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.02 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2892 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.14, operating margin of +35.33, and the pretax margin is +28.06.

CubeSmart (CUBE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.17 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +27.17 while generating a return on equity of 9.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to 19.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CubeSmart’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 55.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CubeSmart (CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) saw its 5-day average volume 2.4 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.36.

During the past 100 days, CubeSmart’s (CUBE) raw stochastic average was set at 14.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $39.51 in the near term. At $40.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $40.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.37. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $36.77.

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.77 billion, the company has a total of 224,575K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 822,560 K while annual income is 223,480 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 261,410 K while its latest quarter income was 112,890 K.