3.55% volatility in Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) last month: This is a red flag warning

On November 04, 2022, Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) opened at $100.71, higher 3.75% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $102.72 and dropped to $100.19 before settling in for the closing price of $98.82. Price fluctuations for COF have ranged from $90.27 to $162.40 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 2.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 420.00% at the time writing. With a float of $377.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $391.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 53600 workers is very important to gauge.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Capital One Financial Corporation is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 03, was worth 1,255,143. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company sold 12,538 shares at a rate of $100.11, taking the stock ownership to the 3,757,022 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 02, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 12,538 for $106.12, making the entire transaction worth $1,330,533. This insider now owns 3,757,022 shares in total.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $5.09) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +38.42 while generating a return on equity of 20.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 420.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.60% during the next five years compared to 31.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Capital One Financial Corporation (COF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 20.21, a number that is poised to hit 4.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 16.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)

The latest stats from [Capital One Financial Corporation, COF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.47 million was inferior to 2.78 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.79.

During the past 100 days, Capital One Financial Corporation’s (COF) raw stochastic average was set at 46.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $100.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $119.48. Now, the first resistance to watch is $103.44. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $104.34. The third major resistance level sits at $105.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $100.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $99.28. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $98.38.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) Key Stats

There are currently 383,818K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 38.88 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 32,033 M according to its annual income of 12,390 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,002 M and its income totaled 1,694 M.