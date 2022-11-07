3D Systems Corporation (DDD) 20 Days SMA touches -5.67%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on November 04, 2022, with 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) stock priced at $8.40, down -3.02% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.47 and dropped to $7.81 before settling in for the closing price of $8.28. DDD’s price has ranged from $7.61 to $34.97 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.60% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 300.40%. With a float of $127.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.70 million.

The firm has a total of 1721 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.85, operating margin of -5.06, and the pretax margin is +51.90.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of 3D Systems Corporation is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 68.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 09, was worth 68,076. In this transaction EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec of this company sold 6,767 shares at a rate of $10.06, taking the stock ownership to the 186,221 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 08, when Company’s EVP & CTO (Regenerative Med) sold 26,386 for $10.95, making the entire transaction worth $288,803. This insider now owns 51,634 shares in total.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +52.31 while generating a return on equity of 50.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 300.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 56.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are 3D Systems Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 3D Systems Corporation (DDD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [3D Systems Corporation, DDD], we can find that recorded value of 1.22 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, 3D Systems Corporation’s (DDD) raw stochastic average was set at 7.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.08. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.40. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.76. The third major resistance level sits at $9.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.44. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.08.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.03 billion, the company has a total of 130,281K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 615,640 K while annual income is 322,050 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 140,050 K while its latest quarter income was -32,960 K.