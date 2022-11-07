4.73% volatility in Methanex Corporation (MEOH) last month: This is a red flag warning

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ: MEOH) kicked off on November 04, 2022, at the price of $36.75, up 8.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.59 and dropped to $36.74 before settling in for the closing price of $35.22. Over the past 52 weeks, MEOH has traded in a range of $28.73-$56.79.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 17.20% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 407.70%. With a float of $69.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.23 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.51, operating margin of +16.13, and the pretax margin is +12.88.

Methanex Corporation (MEOH) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Methanex Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 74.80%.

Methanex Corporation (MEOH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.15) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +10.93 while generating a return on equity of 33.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 407.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.70% during the next five years compared to 116.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ: MEOH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Methanex Corporation’s (MEOH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Methanex Corporation (MEOH)

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ: MEOH) saw its 5-day average volume 0.59 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.72.

During the past 100 days, Methanex Corporation’s (MEOH) raw stochastic average was set at 53.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.51. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $38.90 in the near term. At $39.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $40.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.97. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $35.20.

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ: MEOH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.52 billion has total of 70,128K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,415 M in contrast with the sum of 482,360 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,012 M and last quarter income was 69,200 K.