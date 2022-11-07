-41.94% percent quarterly performance for Upwork Inc. (UPWK) is not indicative of the underlying story

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) on November 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $13.42, plunging -6.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.56 and dropped to $12.23 before settling in for the closing price of $13.15. Within the past 52 weeks, UPWK’s price has moved between $11.76 and $50.82.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 25.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -129.60%. With a float of $120.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $130.83 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 650 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.91, operating margin of -10.63, and the pretax margin is -11.16.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Staffing & Employment Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Upwork Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 77.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 18, was worth 2,856. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 218 shares at a rate of $13.10, taking the stock ownership to the 6,457 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 18, when Company’s President & CEO sold 1,361 for $13.10, making the entire transaction worth $17,834. This insider now owns 869,476 shares in total.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.08) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -11.19 while generating a return on equity of -20.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -129.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) Trading Performance Indicators

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Upwork Inc. (UPWK)

Looking closely at Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK), its last 5-days average volume was 1.63 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, Upwork Inc.’s (UPWK) raw stochastic average was set at 3.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.64. However, in the short run, Upwork Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.12. Second resistance stands at $14.01. The third major resistance level sits at $14.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.35. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.46.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.56 billion based on 131,342K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 502,800 K and income totals -56,240 K. The company made 158,640 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -24,830 K in sales during its previous quarter.