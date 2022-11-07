$6.74M in average volume shows that Arrival (ARVL) is heading in the right direction

On November 04, 2022, Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) opened at $0.6967, lower -5.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6991 and dropped to $0.6351 before settling in for the closing price of $0.69. Price fluctuations for ARVL have ranged from $0.62 to $17.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -400.00% at the time writing. With a float of $195.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $486.07 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2695 employees.

Arrival (ARVL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Arrival is 66.39%, while institutional ownership is 13.00%.

Arrival (ARVL) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by $0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Arrival (ARVL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arrival (ARVL)

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) saw its 5-day average volume 6.0 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Arrival’s (ARVL) raw stochastic average was set at 2.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 98.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8623, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0644. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6900 in the near term. At $0.7265, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7540. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6260, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5985. The third support level lies at $0.5620 if the price breaches the second support level.

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Key Stats

There are currently 638,278K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 408.34 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -5,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -31,016 K.