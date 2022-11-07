$62.40M in average volume shows that Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on November 04, 2022, with Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock priced at $91.49, up 1.88% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $92.44 and dropped to $88.04 before settling in for the closing price of $89.30. AMZN’s price has ranged from $89.02 to $188.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 28.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 54.90%. With a float of $9.20 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.19 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1544000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.03, operating margin of +5.31, and the pretax margin is +8.12.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Amazon.com Inc. is 9.80%, while institutional ownership is 59.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 35,190. In this transaction CEO Amazon Web Services of this company sold 345 shares at a rate of $102.00, taking the stock ownership to the 112,795 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 18, when Company’s CEO Amazon Web Services sold 500 for $116.65, making the entire transaction worth $58,325. This insider now owns 113,140 shares in total.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.18 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +7.10 while generating a return on equity of 28.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.00% during the next five years compared to 67.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Amazon.com Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 75.44 million, its volume of 130.83 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.51.

During the past 100 days, Amazon.com Inc.’s (AMZN) raw stochastic average was set at 5.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $117.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $130.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $92.93 in the near term. At $94.89, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $97.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $88.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $86.09. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $84.13.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 982.33 billion, the company has a total of 10,201,654K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 469,822 M while annual income is 33,364 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 127,101 M while its latest quarter income was 2,872 M.