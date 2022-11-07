A look at Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s (ACB) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on November 04, 2022, with Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) stock priced at $1.43, down -5.07% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.43 and dropped to $1.24 before settling in for the closing price of $1.38. ACB’s price has ranged from $0.98 to $8.69 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 65.10% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -95.30%. With a float of $283.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $300.44 million.

The firm has a total of 1338 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -73.36, operating margin of -157.48, and the pretax margin is -285.13.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Aurora Cannabis Inc. is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 23.72%.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$3.63 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -282.16 while generating a return on equity of -33.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -95.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Aurora Cannabis Inc., ACB], we can find that recorded value of 16.8 million was better than the volume posted last year of 9.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s (ACB) raw stochastic average was set at 34.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 113.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 98.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3060, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3533. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4133. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5167. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6033. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1367. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0333.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 572.22 million, the company has a total of 300,391K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 174,880 K while annual income is -1,357 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 39,230 K while its latest quarter income was -489,100 K.