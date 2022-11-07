A look at New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s (EDU) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) kicked off on November 04, 2022, at the price of $28.04, up 8.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.22 and dropped to $27.43 before settling in for the closing price of $26.54. Over the past 52 weeks, EDU has traded in a range of $8.40-$29.80.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 11.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -134.60%. With a float of $166.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $169.70 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 46653 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.51, operating margin of -31.64, and the pretax margin is -33.25.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. The insider ownership of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 53.20%.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 5/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.94 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.44) by -$0.5. This company achieved a net margin of -38.25 while generating a return on equity of -27.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -134.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.81% during the next five years compared to -19.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s (EDU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.7 million, its volume of 2.26 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.04.

During the past 100 days, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s (EDU) raw stochastic average was set at 92.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 147.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 84.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.55. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $29.60 in the near term. At $30.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $31.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.73. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.02.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.61 billion has total of 169,938K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,105 M in contrast with the sum of -1,188 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 744,820 K and last quarter income was 66,000 K.