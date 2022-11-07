A look at Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s (OPEN) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On November 04, 2022, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) opened at $2.38, lower -13.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.39 and dropped to $1.95 before settling in for the closing price of $2.34. Price fluctuations for OPEN have ranged from $2.25 to $24.78 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 88.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -138.80% at the time writing. With a float of $533.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $624.96 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2816 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.10, operating margin of -7.03, and the pretax margin is -8.24.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Opendoor Technologies Inc. is 7.10%, while institutional ownership is 72.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 19, was worth 57,392. In this transaction Chief Investment Officer of this company sold 24,831 shares at a rate of $2.31, taking the stock ownership to the 1,823,715 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 18, when Company’s CEO sold 170,320 for $2.60, making the entire transaction worth $442,968. This insider now owns 32,918,658 shares in total.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.13) by $0.28. This company achieved a net margin of -8.25 while generating a return on equity of -34.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -138.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.20% during the next five years compared to -67.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Looking closely at Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN), its last 5-days average volume was 26.48 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 17.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s (OPEN) raw stochastic average was set at 1.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 104.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 93.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.16. However, in the short run, Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.29. Second resistance stands at $2.56. The third major resistance level sits at $2.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.68. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.41.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Key Stats

There are currently 628,891K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.35 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,021 M according to its annual income of -662,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,198 M and its income totaled -54,000 K.