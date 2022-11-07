A major move is in the offing as Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) market cap hits 1.64 billion

A new trading day began on November 04, 2022, with Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) stock priced at $3.08, up 0.65% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.14 and dropped to $2.96 before settling in for the closing price of $3.06. CRON’s price has ranged from $2.57 to $6.79 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 166.50% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -418.00%. With a float of $198.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $376.03 million.

The firm has a total of 626 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -29.58, operating margin of -264.55, and the pretax margin is -525.05.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Cronos Group Inc. is 47.22%, while institutional ownership is 11.30%.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -531.48 while generating a return on equity of -25.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -418.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cronos Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 25.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cronos Group Inc., CRON], we can find that recorded value of 2.06 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Cronos Group Inc.’s (CRON) raw stochastic average was set at 48.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.20. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.24. The third major resistance level sits at $3.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.88. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.80.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.64 billion, the company has a total of 378,275K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 74,440 K while annual income is -396,110 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 23,060 K while its latest quarter income was -20,220 K.