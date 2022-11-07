A major move is in the offing as Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) market cap hits 14.04 billion

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) on November 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $86.32, soaring 6.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $89.32 and dropped to $85.69 before settling in for the closing price of $82.34. Within the past 52 weeks, SWKS’s price has moved between $76.16 and $172.54.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.20% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 87.00%. With a float of $159.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $160.90 million.

The firm has a total of 11000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.82, operating margin of +32.88, and the pretax margin is +31.29.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Skyworks Solutions Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 78.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08, was worth 657,621. In this transaction SVP, Human Resources of this company sold 5,858 shares at a rate of $112.26, taking the stock ownership to the 10,130 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 29, when Company’s Chairman, CEO and President sold 10,000 for $140.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,400,000. This insider now owns 52,711 shares in total.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.63) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +29.33 while generating a return on equity of 31.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.65% during the next five years compared to 11.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) Trading Performance Indicators

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.87, a number that is poised to hit 2.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Skyworks Solutions Inc., SWKS], we can find that recorded value of 2.38 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.84.

During the past 100 days, Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s (SWKS) raw stochastic average was set at 30.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $91.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $110.33. Now, the first resistance to watch is $89.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $91.28. The third major resistance level sits at $93.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $85.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $84.02. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $82.34.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 14.04 billion based on 160,446K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,109 M and income totals 1,498 M. The company made 1,233 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 267,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.