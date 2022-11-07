A major move is in the offing as Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) market cap hits 330.77 million

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) kicked off on November 04, 2022, at the price of $1.20, up 15.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.28 and dropped to $1.20 before settling in for the closing price of $1.07. Over the past 52 weeks, TGB has traded in a range of $0.89-$2.41.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 235.10%. With a float of $276.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $286.35 million.

The firm has a total of 207 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.09, operating margin of +31.85, and the pretax margin is +16.53.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Taseko Mines Limited is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 22.50%.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +8.52 while generating a return on equity of 10.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 235.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Taseko Mines Limited’s (TGB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Taseko Mines Limited (TGB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Taseko Mines Limited, TGB], we can find that recorded value of 2.03 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Taseko Mines Limited’s (TGB) raw stochastic average was set at 65.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 83.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1390, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5129. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2800. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3200. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2000, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1600. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1200.

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 330.77 million has total of 286,377K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 345,710 K in contrast with the sum of 29,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 64,950 K and last quarter income was -4,130 K.