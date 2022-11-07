A major move is in the offing as Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX) market cap hits 187.70 million

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: THRX) kicked off on November 04, 2022, at the price of $5.29, down -5.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.89 and dropped to $4.01 before settling in for the closing price of $5.23. Over the past 52 weeks, THRX has traded in a range of $4.86-$20.78.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -120.70%. With a float of $38.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.41 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 26 employees.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.56%, while institutional ownership is 89.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 21, was worth 1,115,603. In this transaction Director of this company bought 111,896 shares at a rate of $9.97, taking the stock ownership to the 16,542,652 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 21, when Company’s Director bought 111,896 for $9.97, making the entire transaction worth $1,115,603. This insider now owns 16,542,652 shares in total.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.26) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -120.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: THRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (THRX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 43.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX)

Looking closely at Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: THRX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.27 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 78152.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (THRX) raw stochastic average was set at 17.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.17. However, in the short run, Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.87. Second resistance stands at $6.82. The third major resistance level sits at $7.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.06. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.11.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: THRX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 187.70 million has total of 38,713K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -27,310 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -11,649 K.