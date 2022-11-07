AAPL (Apple Inc.) dropped -0.36 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on November 04, 2022, with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock priced at $142.09, down -0.36% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $142.67 and dropped to $134.38 before settling in for the closing price of $138.88. AAPL’s price has ranged from $129.04 to $182.94 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 11.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 8.90%. With a float of $15.78 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.03 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 164000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.78, operating margin of +29.78, and the pretax margin is +29.85.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Consumer Electronics Industry. The insider ownership of Apple Inc. is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 60.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 28, was worth 27,493,275. In this transaction Senior Vice President, CFO of this company sold 176,299 shares at a rate of $155.95, taking the stock ownership to the 110,673 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 17, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 8,053 for $142.45, making the entire transaction worth $1,147,150. This insider now owns 136,290 shares in total.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.2 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +25.88 while generating a return on equity of 147.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.89% during the next five years compared to 21.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Apple Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.10, a number that is poised to hit 2.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Looking closely at Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), its last 5-days average volume was 102.13 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 89.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.68.

During the past 100 days, Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) raw stochastic average was set at 19.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $149.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $156.15. However, in the short run, Apple Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $142.57. Second resistance stands at $146.77. The third major resistance level sits at $150.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $134.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $130.19. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $125.99.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2240.67 billion, the company has a total of 15,908,117K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 394,328 M while annual income is 99,803 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 90,146 M while its latest quarter income was 20,721 M.