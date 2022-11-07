ACAD (ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.) dropped -1.01 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

November 04, 2022, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) trading session started at the price of $14.27, that was -1.01% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.67 and dropped to $13.73 before settling in for the closing price of $14.82. A 52-week range for ACAD has been $12.24 – $28.06.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 94.60% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 41.60%. With a float of $161.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.65 million.

The firm has a total of 540 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +97.53, operating margin of -35.20, and the pretax margin is -34.60.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 15, was worth 20,964. In this transaction President of this company sold 1,326 shares at a rate of $15.81, taking the stock ownership to the 56,831 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 15, when Company’s CEO sold 2,804 for $15.81, making the entire transaction worth $44,331. This insider now owns 79,009 shares in total.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.7 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.6) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -34.67 while generating a return on equity of -28.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 14.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., ACAD], we can find that recorded value of 2.25 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.81.

During the past 100 days, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ACAD) raw stochastic average was set at 29.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.98. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.30. The third major resistance level sits at $15.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.42. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.10.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Key Stats

There are 161,843K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.40 billion. As of now, sales total 484,150 K while income totals -167,870 K. Its latest quarter income was 134,560 K while its last quarter net income were -34,010 K.