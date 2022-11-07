Aflac Incorporated (AFL) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 13.59% last month.

A new trading day began on November 04, 2022, with Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) stock priced at $66.89, up 1.83% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $67.92 and dropped to $66.31 before settling in for the closing price of $65.97. AFL’s price has ranged from $52.07 to $68.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -0.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -4.20%. With a float of $581.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $640.71 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 12447 employees.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. The insider ownership of Aflac Incorporated is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 60.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 17,091. In this transaction Director of this company sold 300 shares at a rate of $56.97, taking the stock ownership to the 20,235 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s EVP, CFO Aflac Japan sold 16,946 for $64.03, making the entire transaction worth $1,085,052. This insider now owns 53,025 shares in total.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.48 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.26% during the next five years compared to 14.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Aflac Incorporated’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.83, a number that is poised to hit 1.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aflac Incorporated (AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) saw its 5-day average volume 3.77 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.57.

During the past 100 days, Aflac Incorporated’s (AFL) raw stochastic average was set at 94.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.16. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $67.96 in the near term. At $68.75, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $69.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.53. The third support level lies at $64.74 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 41.37 billion, the company has a total of 621,789K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 22,106 M while annual income is 4,325 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,400 M while its latest quarter income was 1,388 M.