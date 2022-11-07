Agrify Corporation (AGFY) 20 Days SMA touches -68.10%: The odds favor the bear

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) kicked off on November 04, 2022, at the price of $1.22, up 6.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.37 and dropped to $1.13 before settling in for the closing price of $1.25. Over the past 52 weeks, AGFY has traded in a range of $1.22-$235.50.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -59.70%. With a float of $2.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.66 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 136 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.56, operating margin of -49.55, and the pretax margin is -53.96.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. The insider ownership of Agrify Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 27.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 12,500. In this transaction CEO and Chairman of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $2.50, taking the stock ownership to the 15,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s CEO and Chairman bought 10,000 for $2.61, making the entire transaction worth $26,100. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.33) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -54.24 while generating a return on equity of -49.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Agrify Corporation’s (AGFY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -49.42, a number that is poised to hit -3.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -9.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agrify Corporation (AGFY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.52 million, its volume of 2.37 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.36.

During the past 100 days, Agrify Corporation’s (AGFY) raw stochastic average was set at 0.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 395.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 256.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.8791, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.3142. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.4233 in the near term. At $1.5167, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6633. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0367. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9433.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.74 million has total of 2,668K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 59,860 K in contrast with the sum of -32,470 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 19,330 K and last quarter income was -93,400 K.