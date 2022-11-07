American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 0.79%

November 04, 2022, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) trading session started at the price of $14.06, that was 2.77% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.3988 and dropped to $13.86 before settling in for the closing price of $13.73. A 52-week range for AAL has been $11.65 – $22.35.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -5.70% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 83.10%. With a float of $642.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $650.59 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 123400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.09, operating margin of -16.95, and the pretax margin is -8.53.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward American Airlines Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of American Airlines Group Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 54.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 18, was worth 25,155. In this transaction EVP Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 1,851 shares at a rate of $13.59, taking the stock ownership to the 80,006 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s SVP, Chief Commercial Officer sold 12,678 for $14.98, making the entire transaction worth $189,916. This insider now owns 82,453 shares in total.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.76) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -6.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.09% during the next five years compared to -21.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) saw its 5-day average volume 28.09 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 37.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, American Airlines Group Inc.’s (AAL) raw stochastic average was set at 60.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.36. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.39 in the near term. At $14.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.58. The third support level lies at $13.31 if the price breaches the second support level.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Key Stats

There are 649,901K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.22 billion. As of now, sales total 29,882 M while income totals -1,993 M. Its latest quarter income was 13,462 M while its last quarter net income were 483,000 K.