Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) plunged -5.29 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On November 04, 2022, Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) opened at $0.75, lower -5.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.77 and dropped to $0.65 before settling in for the closing price of $0.72. Price fluctuations for APTO have ranged from $0.45 to $2.78 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -8.70% at the time writing. With a float of $83.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.77 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 41 workers is very important to gauge.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Aptose Biosciences Inc. is 20.40%, while institutional ownership is 35.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 6,834. In this transaction Chair, President & CEO of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $0.68, taking the stock ownership to the 363,252 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 19, when Company’s SR VP & Chief Fin. Officer bought 10,000 for $0.68, making the entire transaction worth $6,775. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)

The latest stats from [Aptose Biosciences Inc., APTO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.74 million was superior to 0.35 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s (APTO) raw stochastic average was set at 48.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 131.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 70.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6182, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9355. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7500. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8200. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5800. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5100.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) Key Stats

There are currently 92,295K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 58.32 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -65,350 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -9,777 K.