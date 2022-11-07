Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) posted a 2.07% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) kicked off on November 04, 2022, at the price of $1.49,. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.50 and dropped to $1.425 before settling in for the closing price of $1.48. Over the past 52 weeks, ARDX has traded in a range of $0.49-$1.92.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -44.20%.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 86 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.27, operating margin of -1528.63, and the pretax margin is -1566.42.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Ardelyx Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 35.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 05, was worth 150,000. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $1.50, taking the stock ownership to the 195,827 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Chief Development Officer sold 3,000 for $0.92, making the entire transaction worth $2,760. This insider now owns 89,369 shares in total.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.22) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1566.46 while generating a return on equity of -151.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -44.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 11.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ardelyx Inc.’s (ARDX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 42.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.18 million, its volume of 2.84 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Ardelyx Inc.’s (ARDX) raw stochastic average was set at 86.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3173, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9267. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.5117 in the near term. At $1.5433, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5867. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3933. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.3617.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 218.70 million has total of 154,636K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,100 K in contrast with the sum of -158,170 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,530 K and last quarter income was -26,940 K.